פיצוי אנליסט עסקי in United States ב-Indeed נע בין $97.7K ל-year עבור L1 לבין $214K ל-year עבור L3. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$158K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Indeed. עדכון אחרון: 11/2/2025

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
Business Analyst I
$97.7K
$87.2K
$4K
$6.6K
L2
Business Analyst II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2-II
Senior Business Analyst
$142K
$112K
$14.2K
$16.1K
צפה 3 רמות נוספות
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
לוח זמני הבשלה

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

סוג מניות
RSU

בIndeed, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

שנה 1

33.3%

שנה 2

33.4%

שנה 3

סוג מניות
RSU

בIndeed, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 3 שנים:

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (33.30% שנתי)

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (8.32% רבעוני)

  • 33.4% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (8.35% רבעוני)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות אנליסט עסקי מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אנליסט עסקי ב-Indeed in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $232,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Indeed עבור תפקיד אנליסט עסקי in United States הוא $127,550.

