חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של תפעול עסקי in New York City Area ב-Indeed מגיעה ל-$143K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Indeed. עדכון אחרון: 10/1/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Indeed
Senior Strategist, Client Strategy & Insights
New York, NY
סה״כ לשנה
$143K
דרגה
-
משכורת בסיס
$115K
Stock (/yr)
$12K
בונוס
$16K
שנים בחברה
3 שנים
שנות ניסיון
7 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Indeed?

$160K

הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לוח זמני הבשלה

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

סוג מניות
RSU

בIndeed, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (6.25% רבעוני)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

שנה 1

33.3%

שנה 2

33.4%

שנה 3

סוג מניות
RSU

בIndeed, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 3 שנים:

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (33.30% שנתי)

  • 33.3% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (8.32% רבעוני)

  • 33.4% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (8.35% רבעוני)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



שאלות נפוצות

Το υψηλότερο πακέτο αμοιβής που αναφέρθηκε για תפעול עסקי στην Indeed in New York City Area φτάνει σε ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή $228,000. Αυτό περιλαμβάνει βασικό μισθό καθώς και τυχόν μετοχικές αποζημιώσεις και μπόνους.
Η διάμεση ετήσια συνολική αμοιβή που αναφέρθηκε στην Indeed για τον ρόλο תפעול עסקי in New York City Area είναι $140,000.

