סוג מניות

RSU

בIndeed, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

25 % בוקע ב 1st - שנה ( 25.00 % שנתי )

25 % בוקע ב 2nd - שנה ( 6.25 % רבעוני )

25 % בוקע ב 3rd - שנה ( 6.25 % רבעוני )

25 % בוקע ב 4th - שנה ( 6.25 % רבעוני )

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.