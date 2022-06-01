מדריך חברות
Included Health
תובנות מובילות
    • אודות

    Included Health is a new kind of healthcare company, delivering integrated virtual care and navigation. We’re on a mission to raise the standard of healthcare for everyone. We break down barriers to provide high-quality care for every person in every community — no matter where they are in their health journey or what type of care they need, from acute to chronic, behavioral to physical. We offer our members care guidance, advocacy, and access to personalized virtual and in-person care for everyday and urgent care, primary care, behavioral health, and specialty care. It’s all included. Learn more at includedhealth.com.

    http://includedhealth.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    2020
    שנת הקמה
    840
    מספר עובדים
    $100M-$250M
    הכנסות משוערות
    מטה

