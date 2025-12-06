ספריית חברות
ImmoScout24
ImmoScout24 אנליסט עסקי שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של אנליסט עסקי in Germany ב-ImmoScout24 נע בין €52.8K לבין €72K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של ImmoScout24. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$65.1K - $78.7K
Germany
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$60.8K$65.1K$78.7K$83K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב ImmoScout24?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אנליסט עסקי ב-ImmoScout24 in Germany עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של €72,011. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-ImmoScout24 עבור תפקיד אנליסט עסקי in Germany הוא €52,767.

משאבים נוספים

