  • שכר
  • מנהל מוצר

  • כל שכר מנהל מוצר

IMMO Capital מנהל מוצר שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל מוצר in United Kingdom ב-IMMO Capital נע בין £66.9K לבין £97.2K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של IMMO Capital. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$102K - $119K
United Kingdom
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$90K$102K$119K$131K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 2 עוד מנהל מוצר דיווחים ב IMMO Capital כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב IMMO Capital?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל מוצר ב-IMMO Capital in United Kingdom עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של £97,150. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-IMMO Capital עבור תפקיד מנהל מוצר in United Kingdom הוא £66,944.

משאבים נוספים

