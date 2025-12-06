ספריית חברות
IMI Critical Engineering
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של אנליסט פיננסי in United Kingdom ב-IMI Critical Engineering נע בין £84.3K לבין £120K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של IMI Critical Engineering. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

$130K - $152K
United Kingdom
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב IMI Critical Engineering?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אנליסט פיננסי ב-IMI Critical Engineering in United Kingdom עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של £120,248. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-IMI Critical Engineering עבור תפקיד אנליסט פיננסי in United Kingdom הוא £84,276.

