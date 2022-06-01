ספריית חברות
iMerit Technology
    • אודות

    iMerit is a global data labeling company offering end-to-end, high quality data annotation–across computer vision, natural language processing and content services–that powers machine learning and artificial intelligence programs for its customers. Employing 4,000 data annotation experts worldwide, iMerit serves Fortune 500 companies across industries including agriculture, autonomous vehicles, commerce, geospatial, government, financial services, insurance, medical and technology. In February 2020, iMerit raised $20M in Series B funding, led by CDC Group with participation from existing investors.

    http://www.imerit.net
    אתר אינטרנט
    2012
    שנת הקמה
    5,500
    מספר עובדים
    $1B-$10B
    הכנסות משוערות
    המטה הראשי

