IMC
  • שכר
  • מהנדס תוכנה

  • כל שכר מהנדס תוכנה

IMC מהנדס תוכנה שכר

פיצוי מהנדס תוכנה in Netherlands ב-IMC נע בין €146K ל-year עבור L1 לבין €160K ל-year עבור L4. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in Netherlands מגיעה ל-€160K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של IMC. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
L1
(רמת כניסה)
$168K
$129K
$0
$39K
L2
$169K
$119K
$0
$50.1K
L3
$176K
$119K
$0
$57.1K
L4
$185K
$121K
$0
$63.3K
צפה 1 רמות נוספות
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
שכר התמחויות

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב IMC?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-IMC in Netherlands עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של €201,089. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-IMC עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in Netherlands הוא €152,749.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור IMC

משאבים נוספים

