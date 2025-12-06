פיצוי מהנדס תוכנה in Netherlands ב-IMC נע בין €146K ל-year עבור L1 לבין €160K ל-year עבור L4. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in Netherlands מגיעה ל-€160K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של IMC. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
L1
$168K
$129K
$0
$39K
L2
$169K
$119K
$0
$50.1K
L3
$176K
$119K
$0
$57.1K
L4
$185K
$121K
$0
$63.3K
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
|לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
