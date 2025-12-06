פיצוי מהנדס חומרה in United States ב-IMC נע בין $243K ל-year עבור L1 לבין $335K ל-year עבור L3. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$245K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של IMC. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
L1
$243K
$175K
$0
$67.5K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$335K
$200K
$0
$135K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
|לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
