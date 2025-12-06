ספריית חברות
IMC
IMC מדען נתונים שכר

פיצוי מדען נתונים in United States ב-IMC נע בין $247K ל-year עבור L1 לבין $242K ל-year עבור L3. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$200K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של IMC. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
L1
$247K
$150K
$0
$96.9K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$242K
$208K
$0
$33.3K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב IMC?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מדען נתונים ב-IMC in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $725,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-IMC עבור תפקיד מדען נתונים in United States הוא $275,000.

