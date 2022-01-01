ספריית חברות
iManage
iManage משכורות

המשכורת של iManage נעה בין $121,390 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור Information Technologist (IT) ברמה הנמוכה לבין $426,629 עבור מכירות ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של iManage. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/20/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $176K
Cybersecurity Analyst
Median $128K
מנהל מוצר
Median $130K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

63 25
שירות לקוחות
$139K
מדען נתונים
$125K
Information Technologist (IT)
$121K
מכירות
$427K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$129K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-iManage הוא מכירות at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $426,629. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-iManage הוא $129,551.

