  • שכר
  • כותב טכני

  • כל שכר כותב טכני

Illumina כותב טכני שכר

פיצוי כותב טכני in United States ב-Illumina מגיע ל-$108K ל-year עבור P02. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$106K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Illumina. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
P01
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P02
$108K
$101K
$5.6K
$1.5K
P03
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P04
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
הגשות שכר אחרונות
לוח זמני הבשלה

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

סוג מניות
RSU

בIllumina, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (25.00% שנתי)



שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור כותב טכני ב-Illumina in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $110,250. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Illumina עבור תפקיד כותב טכני in United States הוא $107,000.

משאבים נוספים

