פיצוי מגייס in United States ב-Illumina מגיע ל-$95K ל-year עבור P3. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Illumina. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025
השכר הכולל הממוצע
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$95K
$85K
$5K
$5K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
25%
שנה 1
25%
שנה 2
25%
שנה 3
25%
שנה 4
בIllumina, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:
25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)
25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (25.00% שנתי)
25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (25.00% שנתי)
25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (25.00% שנתי)
