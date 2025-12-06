ספריית חברות
Illumina
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מגייס

  • כל שכר מגייס

Illumina מגייס שכר

פיצוי מגייס in United States ב-Illumina מגיע ל-$95K ל-year עבור P3. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Illumina. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$87.4K - $102K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$80.8K$87.4K$102K$113K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
הוסף תגמולהשווה רמות
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$95K
$85K
$5K
$5K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
צפה 4 רמות נוספות
הוסף תגמולהשווה רמות

לוח זמני הבשלה

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

סוג מניות
RSU

בIllumina, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (25.00% שנתי)



קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מגייס מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מגייס ב-Illumina in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $113,050. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Illumina עבור תפקיד מגייס in United States הוא $80,750.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Illumina

חברות קשורות

  • HPE
  • ADP
  • Fiserv
  • Danaher
  • Fortive
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/illumina/salaries/recruiter.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.