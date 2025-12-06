פיצוי מנהל מוצר in United States ב-Illumina נע בין $136K ל-year עבור P2 לבין $268K ל-year עבור P6. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$200K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Illumina. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$136K
$103K
$27.5K
$5K
P3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
|לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
25%
שנה 1
25%
שנה 2
25%
שנה 3
25%
שנה 4
בIllumina, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:
25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)
25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (25.00% שנתי)
25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (25.00% שנתי)
25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (25.00% שנתי)
