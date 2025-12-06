ספריית חברות
Illumina
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מנהל מדע נתונים

  • כל שכר מנהל מדע נתונים

Illumina מנהל מדע נתונים שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מנהל מדע נתונים in United States ב-Illumina מגיעה ל-$260K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Illumina. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Illumina
Director
San Francisco, CA
סה״כ לשנה
$260K
דרגה
-
משכורת בסיס
$260K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
6 שנים
שנות ניסיון
10 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Illumina?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
הוסףהוסף תגמולהוסף תגמול

חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ייצא נתוניםצפה במשרות פתוחות

לוח זמני הבשלה

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

סוג מניות
RSU

בIllumina, RSUs כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (25.00% שנתי)



קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מנהל מדע נתונים מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל מדע נתונים ב-Illumina in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $317,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Illumina עבור תפקיד מנהל מדע נתונים in United States הוא $260,000.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Illumina

חברות קשורות

  • HPE
  • ADP
  • Fiserv
  • Danaher
  • Fortive
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/illumina/salaries/data-science-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.