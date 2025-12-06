ספריית חברות
IHS Markit
IHS Markit מהנדס תוכנה שכר

פיצוי מהנדס תוכנה in United States ב-IHS Markit נע בין $99.2K ל-year עבור Software Engineer לבין $136K ל-year עבור Senior Software Engineer. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$135K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של IHS Markit. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
Associate Software Engineer I
(רמת כניסה)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Associate Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Software Engineer
$99.2K
$94.8K
$2K
$2.3K
Senior Software Engineer
$136K
$120K
$0
$16K
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
שכר התמחויות

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב IHS Markit?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-IHS Markit in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $165,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-IHS Markit עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in United States הוא $124,323.

משרות מובילות

משאבים נוספים

