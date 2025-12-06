ספריית חברות
IHS Markit
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מנהל מוצר

  • כל שכר מנהל מוצר

IHS Markit מנהל מוצר שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מנהל מוצר in Canada ב-IHS Markit מגיעה ל-SGD 135K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של IHS Markit. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
IHS Markit
Associate Director
hidden
סה״כ לשנה
$105K
דרגה
hidden
משכורת בסיס
$90.4K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$14.5K
שנים בחברה
2-4 שנים
שנות ניסיון
5-10 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב IHS Markit?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
הוסףהוסף תגמולהוסף תגמול

חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ייצא נתוניםצפה במשרות פתוחות
שכר התמחויות

תרום

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מנהל מוצר מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל מוצר ב-IHS Markit in Canada עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של SGD 220,423. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-IHS Markit עבור תפקיד מנהל מוצר in Canada הוא SGD 135,433.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור IHS Markit

חברות קשורות

  • Leidos
  • EQ
  • AVEVA
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ihs-markit/salaries/product-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.