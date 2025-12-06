ספריית חברות
IHS Markit
IHS Markit מנהל עיצוב מוצר שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל עיצוב מוצר in United States ב-IHS Markit נע בין $99.6K לבין $145K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של IHS Markit. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$114K - $130K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$99.6K$114K$130K$145K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב IHS Markit?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל עיצוב מוצר ב-IHS Markit in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $145,140. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-IHS Markit עבור תפקיד מנהל עיצוב מוצר in United States הוא $99,630.

משאבים נוספים

