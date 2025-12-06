ספריית חברות
IHS Markit
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של פיתוח עסקי in Netherlands ב-IHS Markit נע בין €61.8K לבין €84.3K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של IHS Markit. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$76.2K - $92.1K
Netherlands
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$71.2K$76.2K$92.1K$97.1K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב IHS Markit?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור פיתוח עסקי ב-IHS Markit in Netherlands עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של €84,326. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-IHS Markit עבור תפקיד פיתוח עסקי in Netherlands הוא €61,791.

