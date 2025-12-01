ספריית חברות
IGM Financial
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • אדריכל פתרונות

  • כל שכר אדריכל פתרונות

IGM Financial אדריכל פתרונות שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של אדריכל פתרונות in Canada ב-IGM Financial נע בין CA$43K לבין CA$61.4K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של IGM Financial. עדכון אחרון: 12/1/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$35.6K - $41.7K
Canada
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$31.1K$35.6K$41.7K$44.3K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 3 עוד אדריכל פתרונות דיווחים ב IGM Financial כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב IGM Financial?

קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות אדריכל פתרונות מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אדריכל פתרונות ב-IGM Financial in Canada עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של CA$61,400. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-IGM Financial עבור תפקיד אדריכל פתרונות in Canada הוא CA$43,033.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור IGM Financial

חברות קשורות

  • Apple
  • Coinbase
  • Microsoft
  • Lyft
  • Pinterest
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/igm-financial/salaries/solution-architect.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.