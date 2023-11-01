ספריית חברות
IDPP
IDPP משכורות

המשכורת החציונית של IDPP היא $24,379 עבור מהנדס תוכנה . Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של IDPP. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/24/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
מהנדס תוכנה
$24.4K
חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-IDPP הוא מהנדס תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $24,379. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-IDPP הוא $24,379.

משאבים נוספים

