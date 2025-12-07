ספריית חברות
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל מוצר in Cyprus ב-HypeAuditor נע בין €34.5K לבין €49K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של HypeAuditor. עדכון אחרון: 12/7/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$45.2K - $53.5K
Cyprus
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$39.8K$45.2K$53.5K$56.5K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל מוצר ב-HypeAuditor in Cyprus עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של €49,011. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-HypeAuditor עבור תפקיד מנהל מוצר in Cyprus הוא €34,521.

