ספריית חברות
Human Interest
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
    Levels FYI Logo
  • שכר
  • מהנדס תוכנה

  • כל שכר מהנדס תוכנה

Human Interest מהנדס תוכנה שכר

חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מהנדס תוכנה in United States ב-Human Interest מגיעה ל-$196K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Human Interest. עדכון אחרון: 12/7/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
company icon
Human Interest
Software Engineer
San Francisco, CA
סה״כ לשנה
$196K
דרגה
L5
משכורת בסיס
$190K
Stock (/yr)
$5.8K
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
3 שנים
שנות ניסיון
6 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Human Interest?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
הוסףהוסף תגמולהוסף תגמול

חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
ייצא נתוניםצפה במשרות פתוחות
שכר התמחויות

לוח זמני הבשלה

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

בHuman Interest, הענקות מניות/הון עצמי כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (2.08% חודשי)



קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

הירשם למשכורות מהנדס תוכנה מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-Human Interest in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $250,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Human Interest עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in United States הוא $195,000.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Human Interest

חברות קשורות

  • Farmers Insurance
  • Guardian Life
  • Susquehanna International Group
  • New York Life Insurance
  • Figure
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/human-interest/salaries/software-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.