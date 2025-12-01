ספריית חברות
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
Houghton Mifflin Harcourt שיווק שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של שיווק in United States ב-Houghton Mifflin Harcourt נע בין $128K לבין $187K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Houghton Mifflin Harcourt. עדכון אחרון: 12/1/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$147K - $168K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$128K$147K$168K$187K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Houghton Mifflin Harcourt?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור שיווק ב-Houghton Mifflin Harcourt in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $186,676. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Houghton Mifflin Harcourt עבור תפקיד שיווק in United States הוא $128,142.

