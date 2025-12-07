ספריית חברות
Host Hotels & Resorts
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של משאבי אנוש in United States ב-Host Hotels & Resorts נע בין $90.2K לבין $129K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Host Hotels & Resorts. עדכון אחרון: 12/7/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$103K - $121K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$90.2K$103K$121K$129K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Host Hotels & Resorts?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור משאבי אנוש ב-Host Hotels & Resorts in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $128,700. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Host Hotels & Resorts עבור תפקיד משאבי אנוש in United States הוא $90,200.

משאבים נוספים

