Hired
Hired משכורות

המשכורת של Hired נעה בין $115,575 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $447,750 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה.

$160K

שיווק
Median $139K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $170K
אנליסט נתונים
$116K

מנהל מדעי נתונים
$201K
מדען נתונים
$172K
מנהל מוצר
$448K
מכירות
$149K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$201K
שאלות נפוצות

Nejlépe placenou pozicí ve společnosti Hired je מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level s roční celkovou odměnou $447,750. To zahrnuje základní plat i případné akciové odměny a bonusy.
Medián roční celkové odměny ve společnosti Hired je $171,240.

