ספריית חברות
Herbalife
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Herbalife משכורות

המשכורת של Herbalife נעה בין $17,966 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $240,790 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Herbalife. עודכן לאחרונה: 10/21/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $140K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

אנליסט נתונים
$18K
מעצב מוצר
$129K

OpenAI's stock compensation numbers revealed

We've seen some huge OpenAI compensation numbers on levels.fyi before, but with Zuckerberg building his superintelligence team, some crazy things have come out about OpenAI's pay:

In the last year, stock-based compensation has jumped more than five times the previous year, up to $4.4 BILLION. Whi...

69 10
69 10
מנהל מוצר
$241K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$169K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$92.3K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$168K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Herbalife הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $240,790. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Herbalife הוא $140,000.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Herbalife

חברות קשורות

  • SoFi
  • Coinbase
  • Netflix
  • DoorDash
  • Apple
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים