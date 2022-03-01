ספריית חברות
Henry Ford Health System
Henry Ford Health System משכורות

המשכורת של Henry Ford Health System נעה בין $94,554 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מדען נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $169,150 עבור מנהל תוכנית ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Henry Ford Health System. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/14/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $100K
מדען נתונים
$94.6K
מנהל תוכנית
$169K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Henry Ford Health System הוא מנהל תוכנית at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $169,150. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Henry Ford Health System הוא $100,000.

משאבים נוספים