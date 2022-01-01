ספריית חברות
Health Catalyst
Health Catalyst משכורות

המשכורת של Health Catalyst נעה בין $63,680 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית ברמה הנמוכה לבין $182,000 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Health Catalyst. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/17/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
מהנדס תוכנה
Median $128K
מנהל מוצר
Median $143K
מדען נתונים
Median $126K

אנליסט עסקי
$83.6K
טכנולוג מידע
$82.3K
שיווק
$108K
מנהל פרויקט
Median $120K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $182K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$63.7K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Health Catalyst הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $182,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Health Catalyst הוא $120,000.

משאבים נוספים