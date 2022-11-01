ספריית חברות
Hawaiian Airlines משכורות

המשכורת של Hawaiian Airlines נעה בין $61,200 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $145,725 עבור מנהל תוכנית ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Hawaiian Airlines. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/23/2025

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $112K
אנליסט עסקי
$89.6K
מעצב מוצר
$61.2K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

מנהל תוכנית
$146K
מכירות
$65.3K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Hawaiian Airlines הוא מנהל תוכנית at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $145,725. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Hawaiian Airlines הוא $89,550.

