Hashmap משכורות

המשכורת של Hashmap נעה בין $145,725 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אדריכל פתרונות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $235,740 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Hashmap. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/23/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
מנהל מוצר
$236K
אדריכל פתרונות
$146K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Hashmap הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $235,740. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Hashmap הוא $190,732.

