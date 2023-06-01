מדריך חברות
Harvest Partners
Harvest Partners משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Harvest Partners נע בין $89,445 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מנהל מוצר בקצה התחתון ל-$241,200 עבור כותב פרסומי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Harvest Partners. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/19/2025

$160K

כותב פרסומי
$241K
משאבי אנוש
$166K
יועץ ניהולי
$169K

שיווק
$157K
מנהל מוצר
$89.4K
מנהל תוכנית
$159K
מגייס
$159K
מהנדס תוכנה
$189K
חוקר חוויית משתמש
$148K
האם התואר שלך חסר?

חפש את כל המשכורות ב דף פיצויים או הוסף את המשכורת שלך כדי לעזור בפתיחת הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Harvest Partners הוא כותב פרסומי at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $241,200. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Harvest Partners הוא $158,790.

משאבים אחרים