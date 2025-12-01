ספריית חברות
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מהנדס חשמל in United States ב-Harvard University נע בין $58.1K לבין $81.2K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Harvard University. עדכון אחרון: 12/1/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$63K - $76.3K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$58.1K$63K$76.3K$81.2K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Harvard University?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס חשמל ב-Harvard University in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $81,200. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Harvard University עבור תפקיד מהנדס חשמל in United States הוא $58,100.

