חבילת הפיצוי החציונית של מהנדס ביו-רפואי in United States ב-Harvard University מגיעה ל-$42K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Harvard University. עדכון אחרון: 12/1/2025

חבילת שכר חציונית
Harvard University
Harvard University
PhD Student
Boston, MA
סה״כ לשנה
$42K
דרגה
L3
משכורת בסיס
$42K
Stock (/yr)
$0
בונוס
$0
שנים בחברה
5 שנים
שנות ניסיון
6 שנים
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Harvard University?
הגשות שכר אחרונות
שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס ביו-רפואי ב-Harvard University in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $110,000. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Harvard University עבור תפקיד מהנדס ביו-רפואי in United States הוא $58,000.

