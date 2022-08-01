ספריית חברות
GYANT
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם
תובנות מובילות
  • שתפו משהו ייחודי על GYANT שיכול לעזור לאחרים (למשל טיפים לראיון, בחירת צוותים, תרבות ייחודית וכו').
    • אודות

    We’re all patients, and we all know how difficult it is to navigate the complexity of healthcare—from education to access to transparency. GYANT eases patient confusion and frustration by virtually guiding them to their desired and necessary care endpoints, quickly, seamlessly, and exactly as each of us wishes it would work. We do this by deploying a personalized, configurable virtual assistant on hospitals’ digital platforms, engaging with patients through conversational AI that handholds them from the virtual “front door” through their entire clinical journey to find doctors, triage symptoms, schedule appointments, get answers and feel confident, supported, and valued.GYANT was started with an aspirational goal: to make people better. Our technology not only helps patients feel better, but feel better about their entire healthcare experience. Our technology integrates deeply into clinical workflows, resulting in higher levels of efficiency that improve patient outcomes, reduce clinical strain and support staff overhead, and streamline the process for patients and providers to more meaningfully engage. The result is a higher level of efficiency that improves patient outcomes and makes them feel truly valued, now and every time they return.

    http://www.gyant.com
    אתר אינטרנט
    2016
    שנת הקמה
    50
    מספר עובדים
    $1M-$10M
    הכנסות משוערות
    המטה הראשי

    קבל משכורות מאומתות לתיבת הדואר שלך

    הירשם למשכורות מאומתות.תקבל את הפירוט של פרטי הפיצוי במייל. למד עוד

    אתר זה מוגן על ידי reCAPTCHA ו מדיניות הפרטיות ו תנאי השירות חלים.

    משרות מובילות

      לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור GYANT

    חברות קשורות

    • Intuit
    • Flipkart
    • Databricks
    • Coinbase
    • Snap
    • ראה את כל החברות ➜

    משאבים נוספים