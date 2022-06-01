ספריית חברות
GXO
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

GXO משכורות

המשכורת של GXO נעה בין $10,322 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $419,588 עבור תפעול עסקי ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של GXO. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/25/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
תפעול עסקי
$420K
אנליסט עסקי
$60.7K
פיתוח עסקי
$94.9K

Hybrid made me Depressed

Joined this company 2years ago to be Fully Remote, but since a few months ago I've been forced to go to the office 2 days a week since our CEO decided to get a Company-Owned Office where I live.. And I can't change the fact that since my job turned into a Hybrid position I got depressed as...

68 30
68 30
אנליסט נתונים
$10.3K
מדען נתונים
$68.6K
אנליסט פיננסי
$126K
טכנולוג מידע
$44.6K
יועץ ניהולי
$90.5K
מהנדס מכונות
$94.5K
מנהל מוצר
$119K
מנהל תוכנית
$126K
מהנדס תוכנה
$99.5K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$139K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$119K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-GXO הוא תפעול עסקי at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $419,588. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-GXO הוא $97,180.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור GXO

חברות קשורות

  • Airbnb
  • Stripe
  • Databricks
  • Uber
  • LinkedIn
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gxo/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.