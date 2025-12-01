ספריית חברות
פיצוי מהנדס תוכנה in United States ב-Gusto נע בין $179K ל-year עבור L1 לבין $652K ל-year עבור L6. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$303K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Gusto. עדכון אחרון: 12/1/2025

ממוצע תגמול לפי רמה
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
L1
(רמת כניסה)
$179K
$132K
$23.1K
$23.2K
L2
$188K
$145K
$38.5K
$4.6K
L3
$247K
$182K
$55.8K
$8.9K
L4
$323K
$233K
$86.3K
$3.8K
הגשות שכר אחרונות
חברה

מיקום | תאריך

שם הדרגה

תג

שנות ניסיון

סה״כ / בחברה

תגמול כולל

בסיס | מניות (שנתי) | בונוס
לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
שכר התמחויות

לוח זמני הבשלה

20%

שנה 1

20%

שנה 2

20%

שנה 3

20%

שנה 4

20%

שנה 5

סוג מניות
Options

בGusto, Options כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 5 שנים:

  • 20% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (20.00% שנתי)

  • 20% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (1.67% חודשי)

  • 20% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (1.67% חודשי)

  • 20% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (1.67% חודשי)

  • 20% בוקע ב 5th-שנה (1.67% חודשי)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.

25%

שנה 1

25%

שנה 2

25%

שנה 3

25%

שנה 4

סוג מניות
Options

בGusto, Options כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:

  • 25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

  • 25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (2.08% חודשי)

10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.



כותרות כלולות

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-Gusto in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $652,250. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Gusto עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in United States הוא $301,408.

משאבים נוספים

