פיצוי מדען נתונים in United States ב-Gusto נע בין $182K ל-year לבין $340K. חבילת הפיצוי yearית החציונית in United States מגיעה ל-$320K. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Gusto. עדכון אחרון: 12/1/2025
שם הרמה
סה"כ
בסיס
מניות
בונוס
L1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L4
$283K
$203K
$76.7K
$2.9K
חברה
שם הדרגה
שנות ניסיון
תגמול כולל
|לא נמצאו נתוני שכר
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
20%
שנה 1
20%
שנה 2
20%
שנה 3
20%
שנה 4
20%
שנה 5
בGusto, Options כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 5 שנים:
20% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (20.00% שנתי)
20% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (1.67% חודשי)
20% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (1.67% חודשי)
20% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (1.67% חודשי)
20% בוקע ב 5th-שנה (1.67% חודשי)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
25%
שנה 1
25%
שנה 2
25%
שנה 3
25%
שנה 4
בGusto, Options כפופים ללוח זמני הבשלה של 4 שנים:
25% בוקע ב 1st-שנה (25.00% שנתי)
25% בוקע ב 2nd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)
25% בוקע ב 3rd-שנה (2.08% חודשי)
25% בוקע ב 4th-שנה (2.08% חודשי)
10 years post-termination exercise window after 3 years of employment.
For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/gusto/salaries/data-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.