GSK משכורות

טווח המשכורת של GSK נע בין $6,733 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור מכירות בקצה התחתון ל-$392,700 עבור מנהל פרויקטים בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של GSK. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/19/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $177K
מדען נתונים
Median $86.1K
עוזר/ת מנהלי/ת
$71.7K

מהנדס ביו-רפואי
$169K
מנהל תפעול עסקי
$28.8K
אנליסט עסקי
$28.2K
מהנדס בקרה
$91.3K
שירות לקוחות
$36.1K
מנהל מדעי נתונים
$60.3K
אנליסט פיננסי
$65.3K
טכנולוג מידע (IT)
$59.7K
יועץ ניהולי
$114K
שיווק
$248K
תפעול שיווקי
$75.9K
מעצב מוצר
$55.4K
מנהל מוצר
$60.5K
מנהל תוכנית
$129K
מנהל פרויקטים
$393K
מגייס
$80.6K
ענייני רגולציה
$97.8K
מכירות
$6.7K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$105K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$86.1K
אדריכל פתרונות
$161K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-GSK הוא מנהל פרויקטים at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $392,700. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-GSK הוא $83,329.

