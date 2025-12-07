ספריית חברות
הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל מוצר in India ב-Greytip Software נע בין ₹1M לבין ₹1.45M ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Greytip Software. עדכון אחרון: 12/7/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$12.9K - $15K
India
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$11.4K$12.9K$15K$16.5K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

אנחנו צריכים רק 3 עוד מנהל מוצר דיווחים ב Greytip Software כדי לפתוח!

הזמן את החברים והקהילה שלך להוסיף משכורות באופן אנונימי בפחות מ-60 שניות. יותר נתונים פירושם תובנות טובות יותר למחפשי עבודה כמוך ולקהילה שלנו!

💰 צפה בהכל משכורות

💪 תרום המשכורת שלך


תרום
מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Greytip Software?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל מוצר ב-Greytip Software in India עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של ₹1,452,337. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Greytip Software עבור תפקיד מנהל מוצר in India הוא ₹1,000,770.

משאבים נוספים

