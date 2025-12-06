ספריית חברות
Greenworks Tools
Greenworks Tools מהנדס תוכנה שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מהנדס תוכנה in United States ב-Greenworks Tools נע בין $85.2K לבין $119K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Greenworks Tools. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$92.2K - $107K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$85.2K$92.2K$107K$119K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Greenworks Tools?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מהנדס תוכנה ב-Greenworks Tools in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $119,298. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Greenworks Tools עבור תפקיד מהנדס תוכנה in United States הוא $85,213.

משאבים נוספים

