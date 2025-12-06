ספריית חברות
Greenway Health
Greenway Health מנהל הנדסת תוכנה שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של מנהל הנדסת תוכנה in India ב-Greenway Health נע בין ₹4.65M לבין ₹6.6M ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Greenway Health. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$60.1K - $71.1K
India
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$52.9K$60.1K$71.1K$75.1K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Greenway Health?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ב-Greenway Health in India עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של ₹6,596,043. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Greenway Health עבור תפקיד מנהל הנדסת תוכנה in India הוא ₹4,645,908.

משאבים נוספים

