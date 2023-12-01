ספריית חברות
Greenphire
Greenphire משכורות

המשכורת של Greenphire נעה בין $101,490 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מנהל פרויקט ברמה הנמוכה לבין $136,178 עבור מנהל מוצר ברמה הגבוהה.

$160K

מנהל מוצר
$136K
מנהל פרויקט
$101K
מהנדס תוכנה
$130K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Greenphire הוא מנהל מוצר at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $136,178. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Greenphire הוא $130,340.

משאבים נוספים