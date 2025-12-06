ספריית חברות
Green Thumb Industries
Green Thumb Industries אנליסט פיננסי שכר

הפיצוי הכולל הממוצע של אנליסט פיננסי in United States ב-Green Thumb Industries נע בין $101K לבין $140K ל-year. צפה בפירוט של משכורת הבסיס, מניות ובונוסים עבור חבילות הפיצוי הכולל של Green Thumb Industries. עדכון אחרון: 12/6/2025

השכר הכולל הממוצע

$108K - $127K
United States
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי
$101K$108K$127K$140K
טווח שכיח
טווח אפשרי

מה הן דרגות הקריירה ב Green Thumb Industries?

שאלות נפוצות

חבילת השכר הגבוהה ביותר שדווחה עבור אנליסט פיננסי ב-Green Thumb Industries in United States עומדת על תגמול כולל שנתי של $140,400. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Green Thumb Industries עבור תפקיד אנליסט פיננסי in United States הוא $100,800.

משאבים נוספים

