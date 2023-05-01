ספריית חברות
GovTech
GovTech משכורות

המשכורת של GovTech נעה בין $8,514 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור אנליסט נתונים ברמה הנמוכה לבין $163,213 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של GovTech. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/8/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $95.1K

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מהנדס נתונים

מהנדס דבאופס

מנהל מוצר
Median $105K
מדען נתונים
Median $100K

מעצב מוצר
Median $73.2K

מעצב חוויית משתמש

אנליסט עסקי
Median $76.9K
מנהל פרויקט
Median $110K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
Median $163K
אנליסט נתונים
$8.5K
משאבי אנוש
$82.1K
מנהל תוכנית
$117K
אנליסט אבטחת סייבר
$69.6K
ארכיטקט פתרונות
$103K

אדריכל נתונים

מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$74.6K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-GovTech הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $163,213. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-GovTech הוא $95,115.

