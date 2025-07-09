מדריך חברות
Godrej משכורות

טווח המשכורת של Godrej נע בין $5,923 בפיצוי כולל שנתי עבור אנליסט נתונים בקצה התחתון ל-$75,375 עבור פיתוח עסקי בקצה העליון. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Godrej. עודכן לאחרונה: 8/11/2025

$160K

פיתוח עסקי
$75.4K
אנליסט נתונים
$5.9K
משאבי אנוש
$12.5K

שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד בעל השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Godrej הוא פיתוח עסקי at the Common Range Average level עם פיצוי כולל שנתי של $75,375. זה כולל שכר בסיס וכן פיצוי מניות ובונוסים פוטנציאליים.
הפיצוי הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Godrej הוא $12,532.

משאבים אחרים