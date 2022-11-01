ספריית חברות
GoBolt
GoBolt משכורות

המשכורת של GoBolt נעה בין $29,804 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור שירות לקוחות ברמה הנמוכה לבין $132,184 עבור מנהל הנדסת תוכנה ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של GoBolt. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/6/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $88.3K
שירות לקוחות
$29.8K
אנליסט נתונים
$90.5K

מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$132K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-GoBolt הוא מנהל הנדסת תוכנה at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $132,184. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-GoBolt הוא $89,390.

משאבים נוספים