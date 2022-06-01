ספריית חברות
GLOBO
GLOBO משכורות

המשכורת של GLOBO נעה בין $11,613 בפיצוי כולל בשנה עבור מעצב מוצר ברמה הנמוכה לבין $120,600 עבור מנהל תוכנית טכנית ברמה הגבוהה. Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של GLOBO. עודכן לאחרונה: 9/10/2025

$160K

מהנדס תוכנה
Median $29.8K

מהנדס תוכנה בק-אנד

מהנדס תוכנה פול-סטאק

מדען נתונים
$99.5K
מעצב מוצר
$11.6K

מנהל מוצר
$60.1K
מנהל הנדסת תוכנה
$106K
מנהל תוכנית טכנית
$121K
שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-GLOBO הוא מנהל תוכנית טכנית at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $120,600. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-GLOBO הוא $79,788.

משאבים נוספים