ספריית חברות
Givebutter
עובדים כאן? תבעו את החברה שלכם

Givebutter משכורות

המשכורת החציונית של Givebutter היא $120,600 עבור הצלחת לקוח . Levels.fyi אוסף משכורות אנונימיות ומאומתות מעובדים נוכחיים וקודמים של Givebutter. עודכן לאחרונה: 11/22/2025

Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
הצלחת לקוח
$121K
לא מוצאים את התפקיד שלכם?

חפשו את כל השכר בעמוד התגמול או הוסיפו את השכר שלכם כדי לעזור לפתוח את הדף.


שאלות נפוצות

התפקיד עם השכר הגבוה ביותר שדווח ב-Givebutter הוא הצלחת לקוח at the Common Range Average level עם תגמול כולל שנתי של $120,600. זה כולל משכורת בסיס וכן כל פיצוי מניות פוטנציאלי ובונוסים.
התגמול הכולל השנתי החציוני שדווח ב-Givebutter הוא $120,600.

משרות מובילות

    לא נמצאו משרות מובילות עבור Givebutter

חברות קשורות

  • Coinbase
  • Uber
  • Snap
  • Stripe
  • Google
  • ראה את כל החברות ➜

משאבים נוספים

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/givebutter/salaries.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.